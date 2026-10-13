Sussex County Technical School Competes For $250,000 In T-Mobile Contest

Sussex County Technical School has been named one of 40 national finalists in T-Mobile's 2026 Friday Night 5G Lights competition, positioning the Sparta, New Jersey school to compete for significant upgrades to its athletic facilities. The Mustangs are the only New Jersey school to reach the finalist round.

The school has already earned $25,000 for its football program by making the finals, according to Sussex County Technical School. Now Sussex Tech faces nine other teams in the East Division for a chance to win $250,000, a Gronk Fitness weight room makeover valued at $90,000, and a $5,000 Big Deal Student Leadership Award. Division champions also remain eligible for the competition's grand prize: a $1 million home field upgrade.

The current conditions at Sussex Tech reflect the need for improved facilities. The team played only one home game under lights this season, and those lights were rented. Supporters say the program makes do with a dirt practice field, aging goalposts and limited weight-room space. Despite facing challenges on and off the field, the 0-6 Mustangs continue showing up, ending every huddle with "Mustangs. Family."

T-Mobile announced the Top 40 Division Finalists Tuesday (October 7), dividing schools into four regional divisions of 10 schools each. Every finalist receives $25,000 and a T-Mobile-hosted Home Game Celebration. The competition's new format has schools competing within their divisions before advancing to the final round.

Voting opened Tuesday (October 8) and runs through Friday (October 25). Community members can vote once per day at FridayNight5GLights.com or through the T-Life app using a valid mobile phone number. The school with the most votes in each division will be named a Division Champion.

Players and fans have campaigned throughout the region, from local farms to a rainy Jets tailgate at MetLife Stadium. Schools can also earn bonus votes by completing Spirit Week Challenges on social media, including showing off T-Mobile's signature magenta color and sharing why their school deserves to win.

"We've seen how high school football brings people together in towns across the country, and this year's response to Friday Night 5G Lights proved it again," saidJon Freier, Chief Operating Officer at T-Mobile. "We heard from nearly 2,500 schools hoping to fix things like aging bleachers, outdated lights and worn turf."

The Top 4 Division Champions—one from each region—will be announced Tuesday (October 29) and advance to final voting from October 29 through Friday (November 8). The grand prize winner will be announced Tuesday (November 12).

To vote for Sussex County Technical School, visit the Friday Night 5G Lights website.