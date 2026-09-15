Free Job Training Program For Women Starts In October In Newton

A no-cost employment skills training program designed to help women re-enter the workforce will begin its next session in October, according to Project Self-Sufficiency. The 16-week Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW) program is set to launch Tuesday, October 1, in Newton.

The program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience to prepare women who have been out of the workforce or underemployed for entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the agency's campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.

Women who participate in the HOW program can expect 80 hours of computer skills training, including instruction in Microsoft Word, Excel, and other applications. The program also includes 40 hours of classroom instruction and 120 hours of an unpaid externship at a community employment site. Additional coursework focuses on workplace navigation, life skills training, resume preparation, and interviewing strategies.

Since the HOW program's inception, more than 1,500 women have gained self-confidence and learned marketable skills which placed them on the path to economic self-sufficiency. The program is designed to be more than just job-skills training, helping participants rejuvenate their skills and boost their confidence.

Open houses about the Higher Opportunities for Women program will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 16; at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 and Saturday, September 20; and at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 12 and Thursday, September 25. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 or visit the program's website to enroll.

Learn more at https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women.